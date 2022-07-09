Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $40.23

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $40.23 and traded as high as $51.96. Agilysys shares last traded at $50.99, with a volume of 120,633 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Agilysys from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Agilysys to $58.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded Agilysys from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Agilysys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Agilysys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.68 and a beta of 1.18.

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Agilysys had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $46.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Agilysys news, SVP Laveti Sridhar sold 704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $26,357.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,184. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 370.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,861 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, reservations management, and seat solutions to enhance guest experience.

