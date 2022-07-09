Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $40.23

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $40.23 and traded as high as $51.96. Agilysys shares last traded at $50.99, with a volume of 120,633 shares.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Agilysys from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Agilysys to $58.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded Agilysys from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Agilysys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Agilysys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.68 and a beta of 1.18.
In other Agilysys news, SVP Laveti Sridhar sold 704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $26,357.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,184. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 370.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,861 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS)
Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, reservations management, and seat solutions to enhance guest experience.
