Alchemy Pay (ACH) Reaches Market Cap of $61.91 Million

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 9th. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. Alchemy Pay has a market cap of $61.91 million and approximately $13.42 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.53 or 0.00284631 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00076875 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00078552 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002430 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,710,928,000 coins. The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

