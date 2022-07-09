Alexco Resource (NYSE:AXU) Downgraded by Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Alexco Resource (NYSE:AXU – Get Rating) to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AXU. Roth Capital downgraded Alexco Resource to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Alexco Resource to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their price target on Alexco Resource to $3.25 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of AXU stock opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.74. Alexco Resource has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.46.

Alexco Resource ( NYSE:AXU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 million. Alexco Resource had a negative net margin of 90.08% and a negative return on equity of 10.37%. As a group, analysts forecast that Alexco Resource will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Alexco Resource

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, evaluation, development, and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory.

