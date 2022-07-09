Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY) Trading 2% Higher

Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY – Get Rating) shares traded up 2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.71 and last traded at $13.51. 51,069 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 104% from the average session volume of 25,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.25.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.16.

Get Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 1.23% of Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.