Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by GFG Capital LLC

GFG Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 89.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,209 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for about 2.2% of GFG Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $7,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BABA opened at $120.90 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $216.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $327.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.83.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.17%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.33.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

