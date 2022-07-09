Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) Trading 1.3% Higher

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE – Get Rating) traded up 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.56 and last traded at $1.52. 38,481 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 191,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $60.24 million, a P/E ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.98 and a 200 day moving average of $3.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allied Esports Entertainment stock. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Allied Esports Entertainment worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 25.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc, a premier public esports and entertainment company, engages in the Allied Esports businesses worldwide. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans through a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events.

