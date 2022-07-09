Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE AAU opened at $0.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.40, a current ratio of 18.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.00. Almaden Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $0.49.

About Almaden Minerals (Get Rating)

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

