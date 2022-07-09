Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Cut to $2,900.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Monness Crespi & Hardt to $2,900.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3,251.65.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,387.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,256.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,545.69. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $2,037.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3,030.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $26.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 110.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 555,362 shares of company stock worth $32,765,727 over the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.