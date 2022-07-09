Altus Wealth Management LLC Sells 220 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Altus Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Southern accounts for approximately 0.2% of Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Southern by 1.4% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Southern by 3.7% in the first quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC raised its stake in Southern by 1.4% in the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Southern by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 38,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in Southern by 1.0% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SO shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.22.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $71.19 on Friday. The Southern Company has a one year low of $60.99 and a one year high of $77.24. The company has a market cap of $75.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.41.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 125.93%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $1,045,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,309,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,183,910 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

