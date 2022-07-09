Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Amadeus IT Group from €61.00 ($63.54) to €53.00 ($55.21) in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.00.

AMADY stock opened at $54.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of -164.15 and a beta of 1.21. Amadeus IT Group has a 1 year low of $52.12 and a 1 year high of $74.69.

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

