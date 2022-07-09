Ambrosus (AMB) Market Capitalization Tops $5.06 Million

Ambrosus (AMB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One Ambrosus coin can currently be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ambrosus has traded up 6.4% against the dollar. Ambrosus has a market capitalization of $5.06 million and approximately $41,371.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ambrosus Profile

Ambrosus (AMB) is a PoA coin that uses the

Dagger

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 769,873,000 coins and its circulating supply is 725,502,127 coins. The official website for Ambrosus is ambrosus.com. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ambrosus’ official message board is blog.ambrosus.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly. Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products. Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services. “

Buying and Selling Ambrosus

