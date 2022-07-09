AmeraMex International (OTCMKTS:AMMX) Trading Down 2%

AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX – Get Rating) shares dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.43 and last traded at $0.43. Approximately 1,990 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 16,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 million, a P/E ratio of 3.63 and a beta of -0.09.
About AmeraMex International (OTCMKTS:AMMX)
