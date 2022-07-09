AmeraMex International (OTCMKTS:AMMX) Trading Down 2%

AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX – Get Rating) shares dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.43 and last traded at $0.43. Approximately 1,990 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 16,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 million, a P/E ratio of 3.63 and a beta of -0.09.

About AmeraMex International (OTCMKTS:AMMX)

AmeraMex International, Inc sells, leases, and rents new and refurbished heavy equipment primarily in the United States. Its products are used in light and infrastructure construction, shipping logistics, logging, mining, transportation, commercial farming, and forestry industries. The company also sells parts; and provides repair and maintenance services.

