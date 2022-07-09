American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by Mill Capital Management LLC

Mill Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 121,646 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up about 2.2% of Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $22,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 873.3% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 823.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.72.

AXP stock opened at $141.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $106.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15. American Express has a 52-week low of $134.30 and a 52-week high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.84%.

About American Express (Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.