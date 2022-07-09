American International (OTCMKTS:AMIH) Trading 19% Higher

American International Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMIH – Get Rating) shares traded up 19% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.18. 19,138 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 10,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.19.

Get American International alerts:

About American International (OTCMKTS:AMIH)

American International Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as an investor, developer, and asset manager with assets in the healthcare supply chain. Its portfolio encompasses telemedicine and other virtual health platforms, subscriber based primary care and concierge medicine plans, preventative care solutions, and wellness related assets, such as mental and behavioral health services, as well as its own proprietary life coaching platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.