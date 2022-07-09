American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Director Sells $38,179.50 in Stock

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AMT stock opened at $255.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $248.33 and a 200-day moving average of $249.92. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.00 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $1.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 98.96%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on American Tower from $286.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMT. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

