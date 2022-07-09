AMH Equity Ltd Lowers Stake in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

AMH Equity Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) by 86.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,306 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 103,694 shares during the period. ADTRAN accounts for approximately 0.3% of AMH Equity Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. AMH Equity Ltd’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 779.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,013,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,289 shares during the period. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the 4th quarter worth $10,588,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the 4th quarter worth $9,406,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 398.6% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 498,623 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,384,000 after acquiring an additional 398,623 shares during the period. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,607,212 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,653,000 after acquiring an additional 306,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

ADTN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ADTRAN presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ADTN opened at $20.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.45 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.16. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.30 and a 52 week high of $24.76.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $154.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.00 million. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 4.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is currently -163.64%.

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms, software, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. The company offers fiber access and fiber to the node platforms; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; passive optical network optical line terminals; fiber to the distribution point Gfast distribution point units; cabinet and outside plant enclosures and services; packet optical transports; fixed wireless access platforms; and network management and subscriber services, and control and orchestration software.

