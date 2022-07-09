AMH Equity Ltd Purchases New Stake in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new stake in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000. Materion makes up 1.0% of AMH Equity Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. AMH Equity Ltd owned 0.05% of Materion as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Materion by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Materion by 15.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Materion by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Materion by 1.3% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 24,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Materion by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 298,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,457,000 after purchasing an additional 11,845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTRN opened at $72.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Materion Co. has a 52-week low of $66.92 and a 52-week high of $96.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.30.

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $449.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.03 million. Materion had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 4.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Materion Co. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.79%.

In other Materion news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $376,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,195 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MTRN. StockNews.com began coverage on Materion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CL King began coverage on Materion in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Materion from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, CJS Securities began coverage on Materion in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock.

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

