Analysts Set Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Target Price at $127.26

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.02.

NET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $83.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $135.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $2,739,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 51,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $5,589,956.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 417,392 shares of company stock worth $32,148,544. 20.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 109.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cloudflare by 93.8% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NET stock opened at $52.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Cloudflare has a 12-month low of $38.96 and a 12-month high of $221.64. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.75 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.13 and its 200 day moving average is $89.73.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 35.83%. The firm had revenue of $212.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cloudflare Company Profile (Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

