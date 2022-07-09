Analysts Set Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target at $161.83

Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $161.83.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FIVN. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Five9 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $99.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. Five9 has a 1 year low of $80.52 and a 1 year high of $211.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.17 and a beta of 0.54.

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04). Five9 had a negative net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 24.00%. The business had revenue of $182.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total value of $1,087,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,600,029.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $51,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,777 shares in the company, valued at $5,777,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,104 shares of company stock worth $3,805,994. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 9.7% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,611 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 16.6% in the first quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 8,925 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the first quarter valued at $5,520,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 44.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the first quarter valued at $22,299,000. 97.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

