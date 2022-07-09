Apollo Currency (APL) Price Up 99.1% This Week

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 95.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. In the last week, Apollo Currency has traded up 99.1% against the US dollar. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $17.10 million and $1.80 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00092194 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000576 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00017692 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001490 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.09 or 0.00259709 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00044310 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00008807 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

