Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.59.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $7.20 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.65 to $6.80 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Shares of AMBP opened at $6.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $12.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.71.

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

