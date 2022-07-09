Argon (ARGON) One Day Volume Tops $51,898.00

Argon (ARGON) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. Over the last week, Argon has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. Argon has a total market capitalization of $153,229.58 and approximately $51,898.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Argon coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00127867 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004621 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $120.70 or 0.00558050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00015186 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Argon Coin Profile

Argon’s total supply is 85,267,934 coins and its circulating supply is 79,423,722 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Argon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

