Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) is Arrow Financial Corp’s 2nd Largest Position

Arrow Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,486,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,583 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial comprises 5.8% of Arrow Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Arrow Financial Corp owned approximately 9.29% of Arrow Financial worth $48,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AROW stock opened at $31.63 on Friday. Arrow Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $30.50 and a 52-week high of $38.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.71 million, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.38.

Arrow Financial ( NASDAQ:AROW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $35.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.84 million. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 33.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arrow Financial Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.47%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arrow Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

