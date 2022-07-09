Arrow Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Arrow Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $238.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $252.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.95. The firm has a market cap of $61.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.06. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $214.22 and a 52 week high of $354.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.99%.

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $296.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.79.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

