Arrow Financial Corp Buys 1,933 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,681 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 86,355 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,468,000 after buying an additional 6,867 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,460,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 61,063 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after buying an additional 8,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,621 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock opened at $43.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.44. The company has a market capitalization of $179.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.82 and a 12 month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.05.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,532,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $202,524.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,033 shares in the company, valued at $12,393,809.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

