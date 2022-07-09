Arrow Financial Corp Buys 2,425 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.2% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Zenyatta Capital Management LP bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,147,000. Aviva PLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 222,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,417,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS opened at $185.40 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.34 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $179.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.76. The firm has a market cap of $162.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.63%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UPS. StockNews.com began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays set a $220.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Bank of America cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.65.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

