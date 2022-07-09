Arrow Financial Corp Decreases Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Arrow Financial Corp reduced its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,539,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,997,609,000 after buying an additional 215,128 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,637,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $923,878,000 after acquiring an additional 57,445 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,141,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $640,466,000 after acquiring an additional 25,669 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,053,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $594,606,000 after acquiring an additional 48,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 761,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $429,492,000 after acquiring an additional 71,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $380.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $436.29.

Shares of DPZ opened at $401.35 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $321.15 and a 12 month high of $567.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $368.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $411.52. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.62.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.72%.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

