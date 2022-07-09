Arrow Financial Corp Grows Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 1.2% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 2.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 210.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 72.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,105,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,901,000 after buying an additional 466,218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PAYX. Cowen dropped their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Paychex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $116.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.55 and a 12-month high of $141.92. The firm has a market cap of $42.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.29%.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $144,552.87. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,022,682.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at $409,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,614 shares of company stock worth $646,516 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

