Arrow Financial Corp Has $2.97 Million Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 29.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $78.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.15. The company has a market cap of $61.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.52. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $93.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 29.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATVI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.18.

In other news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total transaction of $850,688.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,899,560.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

