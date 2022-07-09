Arrow Financial Corp Has $4.28 Million Position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Arrow Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 78,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 4,243.1% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 208,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,374,000 after purchasing an additional 203,710 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 99,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after buying an additional 12,668 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,668,000 after buying an additional 8,986 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 1,509.7% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 62,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after buying an additional 58,863 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYF opened at $52.88 on Friday. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $51.63 and a twelve month high of $58.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.66.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

