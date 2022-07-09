Arrow Financial Corp Sells 42,263 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Arrow Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,263 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.1% of Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $17,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $298,000. Solitude Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,161,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,475,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $181.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $185.96 and a 200-day moving average of $202.26. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $169.62 and a 52-week high of $241.06.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.