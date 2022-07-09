Arweave (AR) Price Tops $11.86 on Top Exchanges

Arweave (AR) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. One Arweave coin can now be bought for approximately $11.86 or 0.00054635 BTC on major exchanges. Arweave has a market cap of $395.96 million and $22.96 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Arweave has traded 17.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Arweave alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004600 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00011439 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000676 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.