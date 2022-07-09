Arweave (AR) Price Up 17.5% This Week

Arweave (AR) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. Arweave has a total market cap of $395.96 million and approximately $22.96 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Arweave has traded up 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for about $11.86 or 0.00054635 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00011439 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000676 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Buying and Selling Arweave

