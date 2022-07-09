Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ABG. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asbury Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $206.75.

Shares of ABG opened at $171.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.66. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $146.43 and a 1 year high of $230.96.

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $9.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will post 35.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,577,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,878,000 after acquiring an additional 122,138 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,411,000 after acquiring an additional 16,163 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 35.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 761,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,929,000 after acquiring an additional 198,985 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 11.5% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 748,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,859,000 after acquiring an additional 76,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 742,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,237,000 after acquiring an additional 12,755 shares in the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

