ASML (EPA:ASML) PT Set at €700.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

ASML (EPA:ASML – Get Rating) has been assigned a €700.00 ($729.17) price target by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €940.00 ($979.17) price target on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €845.00 ($880.21) price objective on ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €780.00 ($812.50) price objective on ASML in a research note on Monday, July 4th. UBS Group set a €630.00 ($656.25) price target on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €960.00 ($1,000.00) price target on ASML in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

