AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.45

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.45 and traded as low as $11.66. AstroNova shares last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 9,978 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AstroNova in a research report on Friday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.74.

AstroNova ( NASDAQ:ALOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.70 million for the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 5.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AstroNova by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 8,858 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in AstroNova in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in AstroNova by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in AstroNova by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.19% of the company’s stock.

AstroNova Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALOT)

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

