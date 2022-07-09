Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 83,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after acquiring an additional 14,099 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 2,759.6% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 31,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 30,797 shares during the period. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $412,000.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF stock opened at $53.24 on Friday. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 12-month low of $38.91 and a 12-month high of $45.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.19.

