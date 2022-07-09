Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Buys 138,875 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 154.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138,875 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 7.2% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $18,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,028,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,460,000 after buying an additional 1,112,612 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,773,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,859,000 after buying an additional 651,343 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,520,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,525,000 after acquiring an additional 642,760 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,289.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 476,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,549,000 after acquiring an additional 442,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 234.0% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 551,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,580,000 after acquiring an additional 386,396 shares during the last quarter.

SCHD stock opened at $72.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.38. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $69.86 and a 52-week high of $82.47.

