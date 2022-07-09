Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Has $6.93 Million Stock Position in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS – Get Rating) by 122.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,326 shares during the period. Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF makes up 2.8% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $6,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OMFS. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $801,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,030,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,148,000.

Shares of OMFS stock opened at $33.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.80.

