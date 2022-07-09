Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Petix & Botte Co lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 109.3% during the first quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 228,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,156,000 after purchasing an additional 119,386 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 140.9% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Brickley Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $793,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG opened at $87.73 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $79.84 and a 12-month high of $117.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

