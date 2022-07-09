Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Reduces Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Loews were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Loews by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,709,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $560,822,000 after acquiring an additional 110,003 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $424,424,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Loews by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,827,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,509,000 after buying an additional 199,257 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,892,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Loews by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,099,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,043,000 after buying an additional 263,772 shares during the period. 61.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Loews news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $394,015.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,761,902. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 271,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $17,376,630.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,332,391 shares in the company, valued at $918,849,587.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 433,961 shares of company stock valued at $27,850,985 in the last ninety days. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Loews stock opened at $57.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.74. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $51.35 and a 1-year high of $68.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.86.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 6.47%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 3.88%.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

