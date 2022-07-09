AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,680 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,753 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in AT&T were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $20.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.45 and a 200-day moving average of $22.57. The firm has a market cap of $148.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.54. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $21.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

