AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,446 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

AT&T stock opened at $20.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $21.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.57.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

