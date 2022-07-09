AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,683 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,826 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,803,443,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494,986 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,218,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,023,357,000 after buying an additional 1,913,245 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $1,740,054,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,265,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,285,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in AT&T by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,260,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,620,000 after buying an additional 7,060,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $20.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.54. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $21.61.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.84%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on T shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

