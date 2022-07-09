Aurora (AOA) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges

Aurora (AOA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. Aurora has a market capitalization of $3.94 million and $207,334.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aurora coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aurora has traded 14.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aurora Profile

Aurora is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,975,060,788 coins. Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Buying and Selling Aurora

