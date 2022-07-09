Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) is America First Investment Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

America First Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for approximately 6.1% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $21,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 10,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $217.27 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.26 and a fifty-two week high of $248.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $213.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price target (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.69.

In related news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Profile (Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.