Avalanche (AVAX) Price Up 21.8% This Week

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. During the last week, Avalanche has traded 21.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Avalanche has a market cap of $5.62 billion and approximately $434.46 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for approximately $19.86 or 0.00092374 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000571 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00017320 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.42 or 0.00262393 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00043660 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00008747 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 283,134,661 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax . The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Buying and Selling Avalanche

