Avalanche Trading Up 22.9% Over Last 7 Days (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded up 22.9% against the US dollar. Avalanche has a market cap of $5.63 billion and $285.63 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for approximately $19.87 or 0.00092636 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000577 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00017496 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.76 or 0.00259950 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00044204 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00008729 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 283,229,125 coins. The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax . The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Avalanche Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

