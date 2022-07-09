Avestar Capital LLC Has $555,000 Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG)

Avestar Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,389,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,514,000 after buying an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 90,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,729,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $454,000.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VIOG opened at $186.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $189.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.15. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $173.77 and a 52 week high of $249.46.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.