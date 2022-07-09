Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Price Target Lowered to $158.00 at Barclays

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $223.00 to $158.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CAR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $168.00 to $156.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $193.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $196.40.

CAR stock opened at $156.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $187.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.15. Avis Budget Group has a fifty-two week low of $65.87 and a fifty-two week high of $545.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.11.

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $9.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $6.45. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 635.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group will post 39.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Bernardo Hees purchased 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $189.90 per share, with a total value of $4,937,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 422,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,164,765.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 83,734 shares of company stock valued at $14,792,435 in the last three months. 37.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAR. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 737.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter worth $51,000.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

